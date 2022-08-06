UFC Vegas 59 video: Michal Oleksiejczuk ends Sam Alvey’s UFC career with brutal first-round knockout

Make that NINE finishes in the first round for Oleksiejczuk #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/itJooxnB8f

Michal Oleksiejczuk started off his middleweight career in spectacular fashion at UFC Vegas 59.

The Polish fighter cemented a first-round knockout with a brutal finish over Sam Alvey to cap off the prelims at the UFC Apex. The end came thanks to a devastating straight left hand delivered by Oleksiejczuk as Alvey went crashing to the canvas and referee Herb Dean waiving off the fight at just 1:56 in the opening round.

“That’s my attitude. I‘m here to win,” Oleksiejczuk said. “I’m here to knockout. That the way of the fighting that I want to show in the UFC and the fans.”

Aggressive from the start, Oleksiejczuk was throwing bombs at Alvey as he sought an early finish in his middleweight debut. Almost as if he had no fear of reprisal, Oleksiejczuk was head hunting while walking Alvey down and pushing back towards the cage.

The first huge shot landed with Oleksiejczuk unloaded a massive overhand left hand that blasted Alvey and sent him crashing down to the canvas. As blood started flowing from a cut on Alvey’s face, Oleksiejczuk was trying to get the finish on the ground but he couldn’t quite get the job done.

In survival mode, Alvey managed to get back to his feet but he was still wobbled from the damage done and he never really got a chance to recover with Oleksiejczuk refusing to give him a second to breathe.

With Alvey backing up again, Oleksiejczuk threw a right hand with a left behind it that came down the pipe on a laser as he cracked The Ultimate Fighter veteran with another punch that put him on the canvas.

That was enough for the referee to stop the fight before Alvey absorbed any more punishment.

The victory serves notice that a new threat has arrived at middleweight with Oleksiejczuk’s arrival but the fight was also the last time Alvey will compete in the octagon.

Prior to Saturday night, the UFC allowed Alvey to finish his current contract with just one bout remaining despite going 0-7-1 in his past eight outings. Now after falling by knockout in the opening round, Alvey will officially become a free agent as his eight-year run with the UFC comes to a close.