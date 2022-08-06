Jake Paul calls out KSI for short-notice boxing match in August; KSI responds

Jake Paul didn’t get to face Hasim Rahman Jr. as scheduled but he was still looking to step back in the ring after one of his brother’s former opponents needed a fight on short notice.

On Saturday, Paul called out fellow YouTuber turned boxer KSI, who holds a win over Logan Paul, after his upcoming fight was cancelled due to a concussion suffered by Alex Wassabi. Paul asked for the fight while also agreeing to the weight requirements and naming KSI as the ‘A’ side in the matchup with hopes they could clash on Aug. 27.

“Heard that Alex is out because of a concussion. F***** up. This was a big opportunity for Alex. He will be back,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“KSI… everything happens for a reason. I’ll come fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?”

Paul continued taking aim at KSI in a series of posts while also offering a prediction on why he didn’t believe the fight would actually come together in just a few weeks’ time.

“Prediction of reply from KSI: I accept, hahahah, I will f*** up Jake Paul, hahahaha. He needs me, hahahaha,” Paul wrote. “BUT my team told me I should wait to make this a big event. Blah blah blah.

“KSI and the little misfits are scrambling trying to figure out the perfect response.”

Paul then added that his manager claimed that KSI would accept the fight but only if “The Problem Child” agreed to compete for free with his opponent earning all the revenue from the event.

“I said hurry the f*** up and send me the contract,” Paul wrote.

In response, KSI said that after Wassabi fell out of the fight, his team had already contacted another opponent to step in and face him on short notice in August.

Paul scoffed at those claims while offering to pay the opponent a fee so he could ultimately secure the matchup with KSI.

In the end, KSI said he was happy to accept the fight against Paul — but not on Aug. 27.

“We will fight on my terms and when we do, it’ll be done on the biggest stage,” KSI wrote. “I’m talking Wembley stadium fam. With a full camp tailored just for you and I, so that there are no excuses when we fight. None of this short notice s*** Jake Paul.”

Paul ended his tirade directed at KSI by calling his response “officially the biggest duck of all time.”

Of course the rivalry between Paul and KSI goes deeper than just the boxing matches that were held with Logan Paul in the past.

On the night when KSI went to a draw with Logan in an amateur boxing match, Jake Paul fought Deji Olatunji, who is KSI’s younger brother. Paul blasted Olatunji with punches to earn a fifth round TKO in what served as the only amateur bout of his career before turning pro where he’s put together a 5-0 record thus far.

Judging by the interaction on social media, Paul may have found a new opponent after both Rahman and Tommy Fury were unable to face him in August but it doesn’t look like he’ll get his wish to compete before the end of the month.