Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira moved from UFC Vegas 59 to UFC San Diego

UFC Vegas 59 has had another fight drop off before Saturday’s event.

The scheduled flyweight contest between Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira has been moved to next week’s UFC San Diego after Lipski had complications after a weigh-in miss Friday, multiple sources told MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz.

Combate first broke the news of the fight’s move.

Lipski missed weight by 2.5 pounds Friday, and it was the first weight miss of her career. MMA Fighting’s Cruz reports Lipski was hospitalized from complications due to her weight miss.

The Lipski and Cachoeira fight will be contested at 135 pounds on Aug. 13, according to Cruz.

UFC Vegas 59 will proceed with 11 fights.