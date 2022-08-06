Jon Jones responds to critics of latest heavyweight training footage during ‘bulking phase’

Jon Jones appreciates anyone who called him out after seeing his latest heavyweight training footage.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion on Friday responded to critics who were less than impressed with his recent pad session with longtime coach Brandon Gibson. In the clip, Jones hit mitts bare-knuckle and expressed an enthusiasm for his long-awaited heavyweight debut, writing that he’s “exactly where I need to be” and “excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board.”

The footage was the latest glimpse at what a heavyweight version of the all-time great could look like once Jones makes his eventual UFC return.

“For all those who said I looked a little slow in my last training video, I appreciate the added motivation,” Jones wrote on Twitter in response to the clip. “I’ll push harder, can’t wait for you all to see your boy in actual fight shape. Everything has its process.

“I personally don’t feel slow, I’m aware that I’m not in camp and I am in a bulking phase. But I like people judging that version of me, it could only work to my advantage.”

Jones, 35, is one of the most decorated champions in UFC history, but has been out of action since a February 2020 title defense against Dominick Reyes, which Jones won via controversial decision. “Bones” subsequently vacated his 205-pound title in August 2020 and has since been focused on bulking up for his much-anticipated move to heavyweight.

Jones is expected to take on former UFC champion Stipe Miocic whenever that debut comes to fruition. Although a date has yet to be finalized, Jones indicated Friday that November is a possible target for his return, and that a title shot against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may not be completely off the table as well.

