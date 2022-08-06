UFC Vegas 59 Results: Santos vs. Hill

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 59 results for the Santos vs. Hill fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 59 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill collide in a key light heavyweight battle. A one-time title challenger, Santos is in dire need of a win after dropping four of his past five bouts. Across the cage, Hill is considered one of the most promising up-and-comers at 205 pounds and has scored knockouts in three of his past four UFC appearances.
Welterweight sluggers Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal face off in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 59 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller
Augusto Sakai vs. Serghei Spivac
Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez
Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger
