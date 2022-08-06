UFC Vegas 59 Results: Santos vs. Hill

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 59 results for the Santos vs. Hill fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 59 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill collide in a key light heavyweight battle. A one-time title challenger, Santos is in dire need of a win after dropping four of his past five bouts. Across the cage, Hill is considered one of the most promising up-and-comers at 205 pounds and has scored knockouts in three of his past four UFC appearances.

Welterweight sluggers Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal face off in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 59 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs. Zac Pauga

Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller

Augusto Sakai vs. Serghei Spivac

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

Bryan Battle vs. Takashi Sato

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

Cory McKenna vs. Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger