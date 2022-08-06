 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: UFC 277 ‘Fight Motion’ features Amanda Nunes’ epic revenge game win over Julianna Peña

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The latest edition of UFC Fight Motion includes an in-depth, slow motion look at Amanda Nunes’ dominant UFC 277 main event performance, which saw her avenge a shocking loss to Julianna Peña and regain the bantamweight championship.

All 13 bouts from the July 30 event are showcased, including Brandon Moreno’s spectacular finish of Kai Kara-France, Sergei Pavlovich’s controversial TKO stoppage of Derrick Lewis, and Alexandre Pantoja’s statement submission of Alex Perez.

Watch the video above.

