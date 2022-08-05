iKON FC 4 video: Malcolm Wellmaker brutally faceplant KOs Langston Sykes, Jorge Masvidal reacts

Jorge Masvidal was all smiles after Malcolm Wellmaker kicked off his iKON FC 4 main card in vicious fashion.

Wellmaker took on Langston Sykes in a bantamweight matchup in Savannah, Ga and delivered a brutal one-punch knockout that sent Sykes face first to the canvas.

Check out the incredible finish below.

Most of the action took place on the feet with both fighters scoring. Wellmaker found success with some loud and nasty body kicks. Eventually, Wellmaker landed a takedown and got to full mount before Sykes exploded back to his feet.

Not long after, Wellmaker landed his thunderous left hand and the fight was officially stopped at 3:43 of the opening round, which got UFC star Masvidal — the promoter of the event — to his feet.

With the victory, Wellmaker improved to 2-0 with a pair of finishes as a pro following a stellar 9-1 amateur career. Sykes was making his pro debut after a three-fight amateur run.