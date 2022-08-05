iKON FC 4 video: Malcolm Wellmaker brutally faceplant KOs Langston Sykes, Jorge Masvidal reacts

Jorge Masvidal was all smiles after Malcolm Wellmaker kicked off his iKON FC 4 main card in vicious fashion.
Wellmaker took on Langston Sykes in a bantamweight matchup in Savannah, Ga and delivered a brutal one-punch knockout that sent Sykes face first to the canvas.
Check out the incredible finish below.
Malcolm Wellmaker hits the faceplant KO and celebrates with @GamebredFighter— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 6, 2022
(via @ikonfights) pic.twitter.com/fOvjWaunFr
MAN DOWN! @GamebredFighter— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 6, 2022
Malcolm Wellmaker (2-0) via devastating KO
[ #iKONFC4 | | #UFCFCIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/CSc5Lj5WlK
Most of the action took place on the feet with both fighters scoring. Wellmaker found success with some loud and nasty body kicks. Eventually, Wellmaker landed a takedown and got to full mount before Sykes exploded back to his feet.
Not long after, Wellmaker landed his thunderous left hand and the fight was officially stopped at 3:43 of the opening round, which got UFC star Masvidal — the promoter of the event — to his feet.
With the victory, Wellmaker improved to 2-0 with a pair of finishes as a pro following a stellar 9-1 amateur career. Sykes was making his pro debut after a three-fight amateur run.
Loading comments...