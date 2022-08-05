PFL Playoffs 1 video: Robert Wilkinson delivers devastating knee KO to punch ticket to finals

Robert Wilkinson guaranteed himself a shot at $1 million — and he did so in devastating fashion.

On Friday night at PFL Playoffs 1 in Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Wilkinson didn’t need long to get past Delan Monte, obliterating Monte with a brutal knee just 97 seconds into the first round.

Check out the brutal KO below.

Rob Wilkinson lands a NASTY knee to close the show #PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1vQ8lSvZQh — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 5, 2022

Wilkinson is a former UFC middleweight who has reinvented himself since moving up to 205 pounds in 2021.

He joined the PFL this year and has made the most of his opportunity, earning stoppage victories in both of his regular season fights to take the top-ranked spot in their 2022 light heavyweight regular season.

The knockout of Monte locks “Razor” into the finals of the PFL light heavyweight tournament later this year, where he will face the winner of Friday’s bout between teammates Omari Akhmedov and Josh Silveira for the chance to win $1 million.