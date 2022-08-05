 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PFL Playoffs 1 video: Robert Wilkinson delivers devastating knee KO to punch ticket to finals

By Jed Meshew Updated
/ new
Robert Wilkinson knocks out Delan Monte at PFL Playoffs 1
Robert Wilkinson knocks out Delan Monte at PFL Playoffs 1

Robert Wilkinson guaranteed himself a shot at $1 million — and he did so in devastating fashion.

On Friday night at PFL Playoffs 1 in Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Wilkinson didn’t need long to get past Delan Monte, obliterating Monte with a brutal knee just 97 seconds into the first round.

Check out the brutal KO below.

Wilkinson is a former UFC middleweight who has reinvented himself since moving up to 205 pounds in 2021.

He joined the PFL this year and has made the most of his opportunity, earning stoppage victories in both of his regular season fights to take the top-ranked spot in their 2022 light heavyweight regular season.

The knockout of Monte locks “Razor” into the finals of the PFL light heavyweight tournament later this year, where he will face the winner of Friday’s bout between teammates Omari Akhmedov and Josh Silveira for the chance to win $1 million.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting