UFC Vegas 59 preview show: Thiago Santos’ last stand, Luque vs. Neal, McKinney returns

Thiago Santos looks to bounce back from a recent 1-3 run against a surging Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. Is this the one-time title challengers final stand?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the pivotal UFC light heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s card at the APEX, who needs the victory more, and where Hill can go with an emphatic win. In addition, topics include the exciting welterweight co-main event between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, the return of Terrance McKinney, the TUF 30 tournament finale bouts, Sam Alvey trying to snap a long skid, and much more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 59 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.