MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 results for the Pettis vs. Ray event Friday night at the Hulu theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In the main event, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will try to avenge a loss to Stevie Ray in a lightweight semifinal contest. Ray defeated Pettis via submission (modified twister) over a month ago at PFL 5.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Alexander Martinez will compete in the other lightweight semifinal on the main card.

There will also be two light heavyweight semifinals on the main card.

Check out PFL Playoffs 1 results below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez

Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte by KO (knee) at 1:37 of Round 1.

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Itso Babulaidze def. Mahmoud Sebie via TKO (uppercut and punches) at 4:30 of Round 1.

Marthin Hamlet def. Cory Hendricks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Postlim Qualifiers (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Brahyan Zurcher vs. Ricardo Jimenez

Elvin Espinosa vs. Corey Jackson

Lucas Barbosa vs. Elmar Umarov

Alexei Pergande vs. Elvis Lebron Quiles

Marcelo Nunes vs. Dylan Potter