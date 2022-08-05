UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results: Ariane Lipski misses weight by 2.5 pounds

The scale proved to be too tough opponent for Ariane Lipski on Friday morning.

At the official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 59, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Ariane Lipski missed weight by 2.5 pounds for a flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira.

This is the first weight miss of Lipski’s nine-year career. Her bout against Cachoeira will proceed at a catchweight with Lipski forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty.

Middleweight veteran Sam Alvey also missed weight on his first attempt, coming in at 187 pounds. However, he was cleared to take another hour to make weight and successfully did so coming in at 186 pounds.

The top four fights on the card weighed in without issue. In the main event, Thiago Santos made use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title bout coming in at 206 pounds, while Jamahal Hill hit championship weight at 205 pounds.

Co-headliners Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both successfully made weight at 170.5 pounds and 171 pounds respectively.

Check out UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Zac Pauga (239)

Brogan Walker (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125)

Augusto Sakai (260) vs. Serghei Spivac (249.5)

Ariane Lipski (128.5)* vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey (186)** vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Erick Gonzalez (155)

Bryan Battle (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Jason Witt (170) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)

Cory McKenna (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (134.5)

*Lipski missed weight by 2.5 pounds for her flyweight bout against Priscila Cachoeira. The bout will proceed at a catchweight with Lipski forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty

**missed weight on first attempt. Weighed in at 186 pounds on second attempt