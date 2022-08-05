Heck of a Morning: Who will Jon Jones fight next — Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic?

Jon Jones has yet to book his UFC heavyweight debut, and while rumors continue to swirl that the promotion could book an interim title fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic, is the clock running out on putting that potential matchup together?

On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the heavyweight division and if he sees Jones fighting Miocic next, or if the UFC will just wait and have Jones challenge Francis Ngannou for the undisputed title. In addition, topics include the crazy story of how MMA Fighting’s interview with Jorge Masvidal came to be, what could headline the UFC’s return to MSG in November, Bo Nickal competing on the Contender Series next week, if the UFC would do the Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler showdown at welterweight, and more.

