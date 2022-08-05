Missed Fists: Bare-knuckle boxers battle over lake in first episode of ‘Punch Fall’

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Summer is winding down and I can’t think of a better way to kick off this week’s feature than with a *ahem* refreshing look at the newest combat sports sensation that’s sweeping the nation!

Punch Fall

You know, usually when @Matysek88 graces us with the latest footage from the other side of the world, it lands somewhere between freakishly amusing and straight horrifying, but come on: “Punch Fall” just looks super fun.

Everyone involved is certainly having a good time, even with all the face punching (mileage may vary on that front). Sure, it’s just a more brutal variation on the classic joust that we’ve all tried our hand at in our youth at team-building retreats, county fairs, and summer camps, but the visual of the repurposed storage unit dangling over a lake is a powerful one.

There are a lot of scenarios presented in Missed Fists that have me going, “Oh, I never, ever want to do anything like that ever.” But this I can get into. I would try this. I want to try this.

You can — and should — watch the first episode of Punch Fall for free on YouTube:

Cleiton Silva vs. Leonardo Mafra

Lucas Martins vs. Henrique Marques

Edilceu Alves vs. Sean Santella

Cleiton Silva, we give you the deepest of cap tips for your unwavering dedication to the spinning s***.

Look, I’m not entirely sure what UFC vet Leonardo Mafra was doing here, but he showed little concern for Silva attempting to spinning back fist him the first time. And the second time. It wasn’t until the third time when it was way too late that he realized the error of his ways.

Frankly, the referee didn’t seem too concerned about it either as he denied Silva his walk-off opportunity even though it was clear as day that Mafra had had enough. As much as we make fun of Herb Dean, please remember that there are guys like this out there.

In the Brave CF 60 main event, Lucas Martins dared Henrique Marques to stand in the pocket with him. Marques obliged and now Marques is no more.

(Quick tip: Lower the volume on those headphones before playing this clip as the commentator goes from zero to 100 out of nowhere.)

Edilceu Alves also scored a notable win over longtime flyweight veteran Sean Santella and while he couldn’t get the finish, he may have landed the most daring and dangerous technique of the week as Santella tried to lure him into his guard.

Yeah, I’m really not sure what Alves was doing there. Other than winning, of course.

Brave CF 60 is available to replay with a subscription to Brave CF TV.

Rauan Bekbolat vs. Ramzan Molochaev

This has to be one of the best stoppages I’ve ever seen.

Perfecto rodillazo al cuerpo de Rauan Bekbolat! #AlashPride75 pic.twitter.com/nQaT2FDrQF — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) July 30, 2022

At first glance, this looks like an absurdly early call. Referee Dauranbek Zhakaev steps in right after Rauan Bekbolat lands a clean jumping knee to the stomach, which would have likely sent social media into a rage if it happened in a major North American promotion. However, there’s no complaint from Ramzan Molochaev and literally seconds later he collapsed to the mat and actually required medical assistance to get back up. How did Zhakaev know that Molochaev was that badly hurt? Does he have Romeo Must Die X-ray vision???

Up to that point, it was a competitive fight. Both fighters utilized body work and Molochaev landed a couple of sweet spin kicks to the midsection. Sometimes one good one is all it takes though, as Bekbolat showed.

Alash Pride 75 is available for free replay on YouTube.

Lewis McGrillen vs. Martin Fouda

Lewis McGrillen’s (5-0) starched Martin Fouda (5-18) at VIDA last night in his hometown of Wythenshawe in Manchester.



Stupendous from the 21-year-old bantamweight. Another first round knockout, his next fight surely has to see him on a bigger stage; Cage Warriors? Bellator? pic.twitter.com/9G5dcwmiMK — Harry Williams (@Harry_Williams) July 31, 2022

So this is why they teach you not to leave your legs out there.

That’s 21-year-old bantamweight prospect Lewis McGrillen clubbering Martin Fouda. McGrillen lands a straight shot with Fouda hopping on one leg and the result is what you’d expect as Fouda goes parallel to the ground before slamming into it.

It’s worth noting that much of Vida Fighting Championships 3, which took place in Manchester, England, was booked as a showcase for fighters like McGrillen. His opponent entered their bout with a 5-17-1 record. Several of the losing fighters were making their pro debut and none of them have a winning record. One fighter, Jan Lysak, is now 0-22 according to Sherdog.com!

Matt Hampton vs. Yannick Krahenbuhl

All kinds of bodies were getting caught this past weekend, and Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4 event (available for replay on UFC Fight Pass) was no exception.

Here’s Matt Hampton putting Yannick Krahenbuhl down with a one-shot bomb.

It's only 2 in the afternoon, but goodnight! #A1Combat4



Matt Hampton! pic.twitter.com/VD6XnFl0Od — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 31, 2022

Hampton improved to 1-1 with the win, while Krahenbuhl will hopefully have short-term memory in regards to his pro debut, which lasted less than 40 seconds. Fighting is a rough business.

And in case you missed it — and really, I am telling you it’s OK that you missed it — Blake Perry had his nose completely rearranged after eating a knee to the face. You can check out the link for yourself because I’m not looking at that ever again.

Ebeson Sevalho vs. Gabriel de Souza

How about another more blink-and-you-missed-it KO?

Ebeson Sevalho KO's Gabriel "Sharkboy" de Souza in 18 seconds #ThunderFight37 pic.twitter.com/VWFyBiskMo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 1, 2022

At Thunder Fight 37, Ebeson Sevalho needed just 18 seconds to catch Gabriel de Souza with a right hand. The way they were both throwing, someone’s card was going to get pulled, and on this day it was de Souza’s.

One more from the ICYMI pile, make sure you check out Iago Torres’ hook kick KO from Action Fight 21. Cleiton Silva didn’t get to walk it off, but at least one Brazilian had the chance to celebrate in style this week.

Now, get back to your summer vacations everyone and don’t forget to make time for all your friends and family:

Festival dedicated to the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Molodi was held yesterday in Russia. Not sure how accurate this reenactment of a battle was pic.twitter.com/2ARWngypDx — Matysek (@Matysek88) August 1, 2022

