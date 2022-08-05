UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in video

First to the scales, @TMarretaMMA is in at 206 pounds [ #UFCVegas59 | TOMORROW | Prelims 7pm ET | Main Card 10pm ET | Live on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/3UJtZVkEsS

At the UFC Vegas 59 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the proceedings, courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 59 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, one-time light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos faces rising contender Jamahal Hill. UFC Vegas 59 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ while prelims go to ESPN/ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Zac Pauga (239)

Brogan Walker (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125)

Augusto Sakai (260) vs. Serghei Spivac (249.5)

Ariane Lipski (128.5)* vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey (187)* vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Erick Gonzalez (155)

Bryan Battle (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Jason Witt (170) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)

Cory McKenna (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (134.5)

*missed weight