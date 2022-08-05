 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

At the UFC Vegas 59 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the proceedings, courtesy of the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 59 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, one-time light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos faces rising contender Jamahal Hill. UFC Vegas 59 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ while prelims go to ESPN/ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Thiago Santos (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Zac Pauga (239)

Brogan Walker (125.5) vs. Juliana Miller (125)

Augusto Sakai (260) vs. Serghei Spivac (249.5)

Ariane Lipski (128.5)* vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey (187)* vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Erick Gonzalez (155)

Bryan Battle (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

Jason Witt (170) vs. Josh Quinlan (169)

Cory McKenna (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (134.5)

*missed weight

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting