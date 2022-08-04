Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell headed to Dec. 3 UFC event

UFC-ranked flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Matt Schnell will meet at a UFC event scheduled for Dec. 3, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie.

Nicolau and Schnell respectively reside at No. 7 and No. 8 in the promotion’s rankings, while Nicolau occupies the No. 10 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. That can be attributed to the Brazilian’s five-fight winning streak, though Schnell took a big leap up when he pulled off an incredible come-from-behind submission of Sumudaerji at UFC on ABC 3 this past month.

The Dec. 3 UFC event is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, though the promotion has not confirmed the location and venue. Nicolau vs. Schnell joins Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas as fights recently confirmed for the winter card, which is expected to air on ESPN+.

Nicolau most recently outpointed David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 33, adding to impressive wins over Tim Elliott and Manel Kape in his previous two outings.