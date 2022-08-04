Heck of a Morning: Reaction to targeted Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler fight, Billy Goff talks winning UFC contract

It appears the grudge between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will be settled by the end of the year, much to the delight of UFC fans.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the targeted lightweight booking and where it currently stands. In addition, listener topics include UFC 279, A.J. McKee making the move to 155 pounds at Bellator 286 against Spike Carlyle and not fighting Patricio Pitbull in the trilogy fight for the featherweight title in October, fighter pay, the stacked UFC 280 card, The Ultimate Fighter and the lack of interest amongst fans, and more.

Also, welterweight Billy Goff (34:22) joins the show to recap his stoppage win on Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday to earn a UFC contract, talks who didn’t deserve a contract on the card, when he’d like to make his octagon debut, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

