Between the Links: UFC 277 fallout, next for Nunes, Paul vs. Rahman Jr. nixed, UFC Vegas 59, more

Where do Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña go from their five-round battle in Dallas this past Saturday?

On an all-new episode of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the potential next moves from the UFC 277 headliners following Nunes’ dominant decision win to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title. Will the UFC book a third fight with Peña, a trilogy fight with flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, or go a different route? In addition, topics include the big takeaways from the PPV event, the cancellation of the boxing event scheduled for this Saturday that featured Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., who is to blame, whether or not Nate Diaz is in play for Paul following UFC 279, UFC Vegas 59 this Saturday headlined by Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, and more.

Host Mike Heck will moderate the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Damon Martin.

