Morning Report: Tom Aspinall reveals torn MCL and meniscus suffered at UFC London

Tom Aspinall is going to be on the sidelines for some time.

Aspinall headlined UFC London last month against Curtis Blaydes in a bout with potential title implications. Unfortunately, the fight ended before it really started, with Aspinall injuring himself while throwing a leg kick just 15 seconds into the bout. Yesterday, Aspinall finally revealed the extent of his injury on his social media, saying he suffered a torn MCL and meniscus, and some ACL damage, and would be heading into surgery to have it repaired.

“Good morning, everybody. Today is surgery day. I’m in London right now and I’m absolutely starving because I can’t eat before surgery. I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some ACL damage. So I’m going to get that fixed today, but just a quick message just to say thank you for all the support. I really appreciate it. I’ve had so much love since the accident, and I’ll see everybody on the other side. Peace out.”

While recovery times vary for knee injuries, Aspinall is looking at several months out to recover post-surgery, and a return to action before the end of the year is unlikely. It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Aspinall, who was building momentum as one of the best heavyweight prospects to come along in years. If there is a silver lining though, at least Aspinall made a new friend through all of this.

Prior to the injury loss to Blaydes, Aspinall was 5-0 in the UFC, all by stoppage. He currently holds the No. 6 heavyweight ranking in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Patricio Pitbull (33-5) vs. Adam Borics (18-1); Bellator 286, Oct. 1.

A.J. McKee (18-1) vs. Spike Carlyle (14-3); Bellator 286, Oct. 1.

Caio Borralho (12-1, 1 NC) vs. Makhmud Muradov (25-7); UFC 280, Oct. 22.

Andrei Arlovski (34-20, 2 NC) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-8-1); UFC Fight Night, Oct. 29.

Chase Hooper (11-2-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-5); UFC Fight Night, Oct. 29.

Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) vs. Michael Chandler (23-7) UFC 281, Nov. 12.

