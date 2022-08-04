MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at the HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event, lightweights Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight.

The PFL Playoffs 1 ceremonial weigh-ins are above and start at 6 p.m. ET.

The PFL Playoffs 1 results are below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (155.6) vs. Stevie Ray (155.8)

Omari Akhmedov (204.6) vs. Josh Silveira (206)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155) vs. Alexander Martinez (156)

Rob Wilkinson (205.8) vs. Delan Monte (205.2)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Marcelo Nunes (244.2) vs. Dylan Potter (255.2)

Cory Hendricks vs. Marthin Hamlet

Mahmoud Sebie (170.8) vs. Itso Babulaidze (170.8)

Postlim Qualifiers (ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Brahyan Zurcher (146) vs. Ricardo Jimenez (144.2)

Elvin Espinosa (154.4) vs. Corey Jackson (156)

Lucas Barbosa (169.6) vs. Elmar Umarov (171)

Alexei Pergande (155.8) vs. Elvis Lebron Quiles (155.8)