No Bets Barred: Will Ciryl Gane put an end to Tai Tuivasa’s Cinderella run at UFC Paris?

On Saturday the UFC makes its debut in France with UFC Paris, a 12-fight card headlined by a heavyweight slugfest between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa, and the No Bets Barred boys are back to get you ready.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew break down all the big fights at UFC Paris, discussing Tuivasa’s chances at pulling off the upset, the battle for the title of second-best middleweight in the world between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, and the odds of all the French fighters delivering a night to remember for their countrymen. Plus, with the return of college football looming, Conner and Jed wax poetic on their National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

