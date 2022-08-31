Floyd Mayweather returns for exhibition bout at RIZIN 38 in September, Kyoji Horiguchi also on the card

Floyd Mayweather may be retired, but he’s definitely staying busy after booking another exhibition bout.

The 45-year-old former multi-division boxing champion will return on Sept. 25 as part of the RIZIN card scheduled in Japan as he faces Mikuru Asakura in a previously announced matchup.

This will be Mayweather’s second appearance in the Japanese-based promotion after he previously fought there in 2018 when he demolished Tenshin Nasukawa inside the first round.

Following that performance, Mayweather then engaged in a lucrative eight-round exhibition against social influencer turned boxing enthusiast Logan Paul as part of a Showtime pay-per-view that ended up as one of the biggest events in 2021.

Now Mayweather will face Asakura, who comes into the exhibition bout with a 16-3 record with one no-contest in his mixed martial arts career. It will be Asakura’s first boxing bout as he faces off with Mayweather, who is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished pugilists in the history of the sport.

In addition to Mayweather’s exhibition bout, ex-Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi will make his return to the promotion for a fight against Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura.

Horiguchi will look to get back in the win column after he suffered back-to-back losses to Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix in Bellator.

Here’s the card as it stands for RIZIN 38 in Japan:

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Kim Soo-chul

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuto ‘Kintaro’ Hokamura

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

Super RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura (boxing exhibition)

Yoshinari Nadaka vs. So Trakunpet Bandasak (kickboxing bout)