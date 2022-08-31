Harry Hunsucker, two others removed from UFC roster following recent losses

The UFC has cut ties with three more veteran fighters in the wake of recent losses with the promotion.

Heavyweight competitor Harry Hunsucker, Wu Yanan and Claudio Silva have all been removed from the UFC roster per officials, who confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

The three fighters removed from the roster were either released or their contracts ended with the promotion declining to bring them back on a new deal.

Hunsucker exits the UFC following three consecutive first-round knockout losses, which includes his first bout at light heavyweight at UFC 278 in August.

As for Wu, her run with the UFC lasted for six total fights where she amassed a 1-5 record with a lone victory over Lauren Mueller, which was immediately followed by four straight losses in a row. Her UFC career ended following a second-round TKO loss to Lucie Pudilova in August.

Finally, Silva’s once promising career with the UFC comes to a close after he dealt with numerous injuries that prevented him from ever putting together a consistent run with the promotion.

Silva actually started his UFC career with an impressive five-fight win streak that included a win over future welterweight champion Leon Edwards back in 2014.

Unfortunately, Silva struggled to find consistency with long gaps between fights and he eventually suffered three losses in a row that prompted his exit from the UFC.

All three fighters have now officially been released from the UFC roster, which means they are free to sign with any other organization.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.