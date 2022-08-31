UFC signs extension with Venum to remain official apparel provider for the promotion

Venum will remain the official apparel provider for the UFC after a new multi-year extension was signed between the two brands.

UFC officials announced the deal on Wednesday.

The extension comes just barely over a year after the UFC and Venum first started working together following the end of a long partnership with Reebok that initially began back in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with Venum,” UFC senior vice president of global consumer products Tracey Bleczinski said in a press release. “Venum is an iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes, and the feedback on the craftmanship, style, and performance of the Venum-designed Fight Kits and apparel has been tremendous.

“We’re looking forward to continue to work with Franck Dupuis and his team at Venum to deliver outstanding fight gear and training apparel for our athletes and fans.”

Venum currently provides all of the clothing worn by fighters during UFC events including shirts and shorts as part of the company’s uniform policy.

The partnership with Venum came together following a much-criticized deal with Reebok was signed that effectively ended fighters wearing their own sponsored gear into the cage at all UFC events. A new uniform policy was put into effect with fighters required to wear only Reebok labeled gear during fight week and the events.

While Reebok often came under fire for lackluster apparel and mistakes made with gear during the six-year deal, Venum is a company that had always specialized in combat sports apparel even prior to signing with the UFC.

The original deal with Venum wasn’t as lucrative or as extensive as the one inked with Reebok for $70 million, which also included gear from the shoe and apparel company owned by Authentic Brands Group. Terms of the new deal with Venum were not revealed, although UFC officials confirmed this was a multi-year extension.

In addition to the partnership with Venum, the UFC also previously announced a deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ‘Project Rock’ gear through Under Armour to provide shoes for athletes. The first UFC branded ‘Project Rock’ shoes will be released on Sept. 1.