DWCS Season 6, Week 6 results: Yusaku Kinoshita caps off another 5 contract night with brutal third-round knockout

Yusaku Kinoshita recovered from an eye poke to deliver a vicious finish to cap off another edition of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Kinoshita took on fellow welterweight prospect Jose Enrique in the headline bout of DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Both guys landed big shots on multiple occasions in the first round, with Henrique opening up a cut on the left side of Kinoshita’s head from a hard standing elbow. There was a clear respect shown as the action was very methodical, but when strikes were thrown, they were done so with vicious intent. The second round saw more of the same as Henrique used his length and reach, while Kinoshita was scoring with power shots.

An eye poke from Henrique got the third round started but despite multiple warnings, Jason Herzog elected not to take a point. It didn’t matter as Kinoshita landed a powerful counter left hand as the action resumed that dropped Henrique to lead to the finish.

Yusaku Kinoshita with the big time TKO to close the show #DWCS



(via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/emYlYWRT4n — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 31, 2022

The big finish led to Kinoshita, along with fellow winner Sedriques Dumas, Mateusz Rebecki, Viktoriya Dudakova, and Blake Bilder all being awarded contracts from UFC President Dana White.

Middleweights battled it out in the co-main event, but it didn’t last very long as Sedriques Dumas needed just 47 seconds to submit Matěj Peňáz. After landing a sharp left hand early, Dumas was able to bully his way into a high-elbow standing guillotine that led to the tap, and improved his record to 6-0 with six finishes.

Rębecki makes quick work of Lidio

Mateusz Rebecki picked a great time for his 13th straight victory.

The longtime Fight Exclusive Night lightweight champion from Poland took on Brazil’s Rodrigo Lídio and ate a brutal head kick from Lídio in the opening seconds, along with a short jumping knee while shooting in for a takedown near the fence.

Rebecki walked right through the big shots, got the takedown and easily worked his way to a rear naked choke and forced the tap — without even having his hooks in — at 3:05 into the first round.

Bilder, Dudakova remain undefeated

In strawweight action, 23-year-old Russian prospect Viktoriya Dudakova delivered a gutsy performance to hand Maria Silva her first pro loss. With things even after two rounds, Dudakova dug deep — despite having a torn ACL coming in, according to her management — and outlasted Silva to get the unanimous decision.

CFFC featherweight champion Blake Bilder began the card by overcoming some early adversity before hurting Alex Morgan with a big shot, and then locking in a standing rear naked choke to force the tap in the opening round.

Check out full DWCS Season 6, Week 6 results below.

Yusaku Kinoshita def. Jose Henrique via TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:43

Sedriques Dumas def. Matej Penaz via submission (guillotine) - Round 1, 0:47

Mateusz Rebecki def. Rodrigo Lidio via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1, 3:05

Viktoriya Dudakova def. Maria Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Blake Bilder def. Alex Morgan via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1. 3:14