Report: Darren Till arrested in Stockholm in July on DUI charges

Darren Till was reportedly arrested in Stockholm in July on drunk driving charges.

Swedish major newspaper Expressen reported news of the situation Tuesday (h/t MMA Junkie), citing a police report from Stockholm officials. According to the report, Till was arrested on July 31 while driving at high speeds in central Stockholm near Vasagatan. His passenger in the car, a woman, allegedly told police that the UFC middleweight was driving. According to the report, Till initially denied driving but then later admitted to being behind the wheel.

Police noted Till to be “noticeably intoxicated” and stated that the fighter tested three times above the legal limit after submitting to a breath test for alcohol.

The report states that Till accepted a penalty order, however no details are specified.

Till, 29, has been a visitor in Stockholm often over the past year to train with his “Smesh Bros” friend and UFC 279 headliner, Khamzat Chimaev, at Allstars Training Center.

The 29-year-old fighter withdrew from a scheduled bout at UFC London against Jack Hermansson in late July due to an undisclosed injury.

Till (18-4-1) has had a rough road in the UFC since his meteoric rise. After kicking his octagon career off with an unbeaten six-fight run, the Liverpool native has lost four of his five bouts, including a lopsided effort in a 2018 welterweight title bout against Tyron Woodley.

Since moving up to middleweight in 2019, Till has a record of 1-2. His most recent bouts have seen him lose back-to-back fights against Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.