DWCS Season 6, Week 6 Results

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA: AUG 09 UFC - Dana White’s Contender Series Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the sixth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, welterweights Yusaku Kinoshita and Jose Henrique face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 6 results below.

Yusaku Kinoshita def. Jose Henrique via TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:43

Sedriques Dumas def. Matej Penaz via submission (guillotine) - Round 1, 0:47

Mateusz Rebecki def. Rodrigo Lidio via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1, 3:05

Viktoriya Dudakova def. Maria Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Blake Bilder def. Alex Morgan via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1. 3:14

