MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the sixth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.

In the main event, welterweights Yusaku Kinoshita and Jose Henrique face off for a UFC deal.

Check out DWCS Season 6: Week 6 results below.

Yusaku Kinoshita def. Jose Henrique via TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:43

Sedriques Dumas def. Matej Penaz via submission (guillotine) - Round 1, 0:47

Mateusz Rebecki def. Rodrigo Lidio via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1, 3:05

Viktoriya Dudakova def. Maria Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Blake Bilder def. Alex Morgan via submission (rear naked choke) - Round 1. 3:14