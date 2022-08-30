Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul.

Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.

Based on these odds, a successful $100 bet on Paul would net a return of $183.33. Odds for Silva are currently even, meaning a $100 bet on “The Spider” would net a $200 return should he defeat Paul.

In Paul’s previous two bouts, both against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, he was around a 2-to-1 favorite on most sportsbooks. He was victorious in both contests and currently holds a pro boxing record of 5-0.

Silva — the record holder for most successful defenses of the UFC middleweight title with 10 — transitioned to boxing in June 2021 with a split decision win over Julie Cesar Chavez, then defeated fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz by first-round knockout the following September.