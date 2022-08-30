Fighter vs. Writer: Cory Sandhagen picks Aljamain Sterling to beat T.J. Dillashaw; Stevie Ray talks PFL pay and upcoming finals

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen and PFL lightweight finalist Stevie Ray join the show.

With his main event against Song Yadong coming in September, Sandhagen previews his fight while admitting he was surprised when that name was offered to him as an opponent following back-to-back fights with TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan.

Sandhagen will address the loss to Yan while also explaining why he’s picking reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to keep his title when he faces Dillashaw in October.

Ray also joins the show to celebrate his second consecutive win over former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and the oddity of facing the same opponent just a few weeks after their first fight.

The veteran lightweight discusses his current pay situation in the PFL where he actually made less money for his rematch with Pettis than his first fight while also detailing his plans to claim the championship later this year, which he hopes will complete his comeback after he retired from the sport a few years ago.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

