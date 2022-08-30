Topped by two title fights in Brazil, LFA 143 aims to break promotion’s attendance record

Legacy Fighting Alliance officials are aiming to make history when they return to Brazil on Sept. 30 in Recife. With two titles on the line, the North American promotion hopes that LFA 143 break the company’s attendance record with nearly 10,000 tickets on sale at the Geraldão Gymnasium.

LFA officials revealed to MMA Fighting that LFA 143 will be headlined by undefeated Bruno Lopes (10-0) battling Willyanedson Paiva (8-4-1) for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Lopes tapped Mailton Azevedo inside one round in his promotional debut this past July, while Paiva suffered only two defeats in his past seven bouts, losing to UFC contender Andre Muniz and 2022 PFL semifinalist Dean Monte.

In the co-main event, Gabriella Hermogenes (7-1) draws Karoline Martins (9-4) for the interim flyweight belt.

Hermogenes is on a six-fight winning streak that includes three finishes, capped off by two wins under the LFA banner, while Martins looks to keep the momentum going after winning her past two in Brazil.

Check the complete LFA 143 card below.

Main card

Bruno Lopes vs. Willyanedson Paiva

Karoline Martins vs. Gabriella Hermogenes

Augusto Matias vs. Marcelo Marques

Gabriel Silva vs. Caio Machado

Rose Conceição vs. Mayara Thays

Edinaldo Novaes vs. Maicon Douglas

Undercard

Lucas Fernando vs. Fábio Aguiar

Neto Oliveira vs. Leonardo da Silva

Kauê Fernandes vs. José Arly

Ingrid Silva vs. Natália Alves