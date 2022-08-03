No Bets Barred: Banking on favorites Jamahal Hill and Terrance McKinney at UFC Vegas 59

This Saturday, the UFC returns with another Fight Night event at the UFC APEX, UFC Vegas 59. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight fight between two heavy hitters, Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill, and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered with full breakdowns of all the main card fights, plus some prelim action for good measure.

It’s a week of chalk for co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew — both back a bevy a big favorites on Saturday. In the main event, Conner and Jed bet on Hill, and the same goes for a slew of other intriguing plays. Plus, with The Ultimate Fighter 30 crowning two new champions on Saturday, Jed gets in on the fun with bets on both tournament final bouts.

