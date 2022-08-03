Patricio Pitbull defends featherweight title against Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, A.J. McKee to make lightweight debut

Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee are back for Bellator, but this time they won’t be fighting each other.

On Wednesday, Bellator confirmed that Pitbull will face Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif., while McKee will make his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle. CBS Sports HQ was the first to announce the matchup.

Pitbull is a three-time featherweight champion for Bellator MMA, having reclaimed the title earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over A.J. McKee at Bellator 277. Pitbull also once held the lightweight title but vacated the belt so his brother, Patricky Pitbull, could fight for the title. In Borics he faces another rising prospect in the featherweight division. Borics lone career loss is to Darrion Caldwell in the 2020 Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals, but since then, “The Kid” has won four in a row inside the Bellator cage.

McKee is the former featherweight champion, having submitted Pitbull in their first fight at Bellator 263, winning the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix. After his loss to Pitbull in the rematch, McKee confirmed that he would officially make the jump up to 155 and now he will do so in his hometown against Carlyle. Carlyle is a longtime veteran of the game who left the UFC in 2020 and has since amassed a five-fight winning streak.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.