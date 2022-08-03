Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday.

McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood,” said McGregor rep Karen Kessler in a statement to Ariel Helwani. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Gyllenhaal plays an ex-UFC fighter trying to rehab a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Former UFC bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey was originally targeted to play the lead role before a knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 cost her the belt. The movie was shelved for several years before Amazon picked up the project and recast it.

McGregor flirted with the silver screen with the 2017 Netflix documentary, “Notorious.” The 34-year-old fighter, still on the mend from a broken leg suffered in his UFC 264 trilogy against Dustin Poirier, has been a regular presence in front of the camera in commercials and as the spokesperson for the Proper 12 whiskey he launched.

McGregor is back in the gym at longtime home SBG Ireland; his coach John Kavanagh said the ex-champ “hasn’t lost a beat” since he was forced to the sidelines. Current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira called to face McGregor in his next fight, but accepted a title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 when it was clear McGregor’s return wasn’t imminent.

Doug Liman of “The Bourne Identity” and “Go” fame is set to direct the Road House remake while action flick icon Joel Silver will produce.