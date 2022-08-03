 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All in-studio guest edition of The MMA Hour with Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray, Josh Silveira and Peter Murray

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show with a preview of this special in-studio edition of The MMA Hour and this weekend’s action with PFL 2022 playoffs, UFC Vegas 59 and more.

1:15 p.m.: PFL CEO Peter Murray joins us to talk about the promotion’s 2022 season and future.

1:45 p.m.: PFL lightweight Anthony Pettis previews his rematch with Stevie Ray on Friday at PFL Playoffs 1.

2:15 p.m.: Josh Silveira talks about his light heavyweight showdown with Omari Akhmedov on Friday.

2:45 p.m.: Stevie Ray joins to talk about his win over Pettis at PFL 5 and their headlining rematch at PFL Playoffs 1.

3:15 p.m.: Best bets for PFL Playoffs 1, UFC Vegas 59.

3:45 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

