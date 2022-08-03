Rankings Show: Who’s getting most screwed out of a UFC title shot?

The UFC is littered with names right now who could reasonably deserve a title shot and probably aren’t going to get one because of circumstances beyond their control. But who’s getting the rawest deal?

The gang hits that debate and more on this month’s edition of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show. Mike Heck and Steven Marrocco join co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee to unpack the fallout of UFC 277 and discuss the latest swings in the MMA landscape. Does Brandon Moreno have a case to be the No. 1 flyweight in the world? Did Amanda Nunes do enough to reclaim the title of MMA’s best female fighter? Is Derrick Lewis’ latest slump just a blip in his career or a sign of things to come? We also look at the latest crop of new blood to enter the rankings to predict who has the brightest future, and much more.

