UFC Paris fight card finalized after flurry of late changes

The UFC Paris fight card is finally official after a flurry of late changes.

Top-ranked heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa meet on Sept. 3 in the main event of the 12-fight lineup, which mark’s the UFC’s long-awaited debut in France.

The latest changes formally announced by the UFC on Monday include Zarah Fairn being replaced due to medical issues by Stephanie Egger in a featherweight undercard bout against Ailin Perez, Taylor Lapilus being replaced due to injury by Christian Quinonez in a bantamweight undercard bout against Khalid Taha, and William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens being booked in a featherweight main card bout. A previously announced matchup, Danny Henry vs. Ricardo Ramos, has also been cancelled due to injuries by both fighters.

UFC Paris takes place Saturday at the Accor Arena in France’s capital city.

Gane is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked heavyweight in the world, while Tuivasa is sitting at No. 5. A win will likely propel either man into title contention.