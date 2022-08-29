John Gooden returns for UFC Paris as broadcast team for first event in France is set

The broadcast team for UFC Paris is set with John Gooden returning for play-by-play duties for the first card for the promotion in France.

Gooden will be joined by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and retired lightweight contender Paul Felder in the broadcast booth for the card headlined by a heavyweight showdown pitting Ciryl Gane against Tai Tuivasa.

Megan Olivi will be the reporter on the ground at Accor Arena in Paris.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Monday.

Bisping will be making an appearance at UFC Paris while he’s also in the middle of filming the new Red Sonja movie that’s currently in production in nearby Bulgaria. The former UFC middleweight champion will spend two months there filming the project, which is an adaptation of a comic book first launched back in 1973.

Of course, Gooden has been a mainstay on many of the UFC’s European broadcasts over the years and now he makes his return as the promotion embarks on a visit to France for the first time.

In addition to the main event, ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will also make his return to action on the card as he faces fellow 185-pound contender Marvin Vettori

The card airs on ESPN+ with the prelims kicking off at 12 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.