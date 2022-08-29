Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello headlines grand prix semfinals at Bellator 289

The finalists of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix will be decided on Dec. 9.

The promotion’s semifinals matchups, Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello for the Bellator interim title and Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov, are official for Bellator 289 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani broke the news Monday on The MMA Hour.

Stots (18-1) is currently Bellator’s interim bantamweight champion and MMA Fighting’s No. 10 ranked 135-pound fighter in the world. The 33-year-old veteran has won 10 fights in a row and is a perfect 6-0 under the Bellator umbrella. He scored a third-round knockout over former champion Juan Archuleta in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Sabatello (12-1) is also unbeaten in Bellator, having won a trio of decisions over Brett Johns, Jornel Lugo, and Leandro Higo to advance in the tournament as a wild card entrant.

On the other side of the bracket, Mix (16-1) and Magomedov (19-2) are riding high after scoring respective wins over Kyoji Horiguchi and Enrique Barzola in the quarterfinals.

Mix is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 12 ranked bantamweight in the world.