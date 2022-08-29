The MMA Hour with Demetrious Johnson, Tai Tuivasa, Danny Sabatello and Raufeon Stots in studio, A.J. McKee in studio, and Li Jingliang

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap the weekend in combat sports.
1:30 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa returns to preview his UFC Paris main event against Ciryl Gane.
2 p.m.: Bellator tournament semifinalists Danny Sabatello and Raufeon Stots join us in-studio together for an explosive face-to-face.
2:45 p.m.: A.J. McKee joins us in-studio to preview his lightweight debut against Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286.
3:35 p.m.: UFC welterweight Li Jingliang previews his UFC 279 bout against Tony Ferguson.
4 p.m.: New ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson looks back on his epic revenge win over Adriano Moraes.
