 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On To the Next One: Will Nick Diaz fight by the end of 2023? No. 2 MMA promotion, more

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MMA: SEP 24 UFC 266 Press Conference
Nick Diaz
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages

Will a fight involving Nick Diaz take place inside the UFC octagon before the end of 2023?

Following a rare weekend off for the UFC, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee reunite for a special “Ask Us Anything” edition of On To the Next One.

This week, topics include the elder Diaz brother’s future and whether the popular fighter will return to the UFC in the next 18 months, the UFC heavyweight title picture, which is the actual No. 2 MMA promotion, what the undercard might be for the UFC’s return to London headlined by a potential trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, fighters who fell short of their hype, the UFC releasing their media hit video once again, building a fighter from scratch, and other non-MMA related questions as well.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting