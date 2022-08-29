On To the Next One: Will Nick Diaz fight by the end of 2023? No. 2 MMA promotion, more

Will a fight involving Nick Diaz take place inside the UFC octagon before the end of 2023?

Following a rare weekend off for the UFC, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee reunite for a special “Ask Us Anything” edition of On To the Next One.

This week, topics include the elder Diaz brother’s future and whether the popular fighter will return to the UFC in the next 18 months, the UFC heavyweight title picture, which is the actual No. 2 MMA promotion, what the undercard might be for the UFC’s return to London headlined by a potential trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, fighters who fell short of their hype, the UFC releasing their media hit video once again, building a fighter from scratch, and other non-MMA related questions as well.

