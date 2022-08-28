BKFC 28 video: John Dodson destroys Ryan Benoit for first-round finish in bare-knuckle debut

John Dodson went right after Ryan Benoit in both fighters’ BKFC debuts, and the incredible speed, pace, and power “The Magician” has always been known for was on full display for a quick finish.

The UFC veterans squared off in the co-main event of Saturday’s BKFC 28 event at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., with the main card streaming on FITE and the BKFC app.

Dodson came out with big-time explosiveness, dropping Benoit in the first 35 seconds of the bout. As Benoit got back to his feet, Dodson got right back after it and dropped him a second time.

The referee allowed a bloodied up and battered Benoit to continue, which led to Dodson attacking with one last flurry to drop his opponent yet again, this time, the referee had seen enough.

Watch the video of the finish below:

Dodson went 1-1 in MMA since parting ways with the UFC for XMMA before signing with BKFC. The two-time UFC flyweight title challenger’s final octagon appearance came at UFC 252 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili.

Benoit has now lost four straight, including his final three octagon appearances.