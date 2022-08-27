Video: Richard Torrez brutally faceplant KOs Marco Antonio Canedo at Top Rank boxing event

Richard Torrez just inserted himself into the Knockout of the Year conversation in the boxing world.

At Saturday’s Top Rank boxing event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Okla., headlined by Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, Torrez made his third pro appearance against six-fight veteran Marco Antonio Canedo. In the first minute of the fight, the 23-year-old Torrez absolutely destroyed his opponent with a combination that sent him face first to the mat and completely unconscious.

Check out the video of the vicious knockout below:

Torrez has yet to see a third round in his young pro career, which also includes knockout wins over Allen Melson and Roberto Zavala Jr. All three of Torrez’s finishes have taken place in 2022.

After picking up victories in his first four pro bouts, Canedo has now lost three straight. The 31-year-old fighter from Mexico has now been finished in two consecutive bouts.