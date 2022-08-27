Jake Paul: KSI is a ‘smart man’ for not calling him out, teases huge fight announcement coming

Jake Paul actually commended KSI after his two wins on Saturday, but it had nothing to do with the performances.

After watching his fellow YouTube star and social influencer score a pair of knockouts in the same night, Paul listened as KSI called out several potential opponents but his name was not among them.

“Slim [Albaher] looks good, I want a piece of that,” KSI said in the ring. “Austin [McBroom] vs. AnEson Gib, I want the winner of that. Andrew Tate, I want a piece of that. Tommy Fury, I want a piece of that. I’m warmed up and I’m excited. Nothing can harm me.”

Paul took to Twitter to offer his reaction — first to the wins that KSI picked up and then the obvious omission of his name during the post-fight interview.

“Nate Robinson would beat KSI,” Paul wrote. “Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth.”

Nate Robinson would beat KSI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 27, 2022

Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 27, 2022

Prior to Saturday’s event coming together, Paul had tried to land the fight with KSI when his original opponent dropped out due to injury. The pair went back and forth on social media but ultimately KSI said a fight against Paul deserved more attention and a bigger venue than the bout would be afforded on such short notice.

KSI then booked fights against a rapper named Swarmz and a 2-5 professional boxer in Luis Alcaraz Pineda with both men suffering knockouts in the second and third rounds respectively.

All signs pointed towards KSI taking aim at Paul after his wins but instead he admitted that he wanted more time and experience before booking that potential matchup.

“Legit, there’s so many people I need to go through before I get to Jake,” KSI said. “Jake is definitely the main goal but soon come. Just getting my work in, getting my rounds in.”

Meanwhile, Paul is looking to book his next fight with plans to make an announcement in the coming days after his last event in August was scrapped.

Originally slated to face Tommy Fury on the card, Paul had to scramble to find a new opponent after the British boxer couldn’t secure a visa to travel into the United States. Paul then booked a fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. but that bout was also after Rahman Jr. was unable to make the contracted weight for the matchup.

Since then, Paul has been waiting for another opportunity and it appears he secured an opponent that will be announced soon.

“Just got the call,” Paul wrote. “Massive opponent announcement this week. October.”