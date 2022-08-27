Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.

Catch more video highlights below.

KSI wins his second fight of the night against Pineda pic.twitter.com/kteMHbvEr3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 27, 2022

Bro this dude has taken a knee 3 times in the first round #KSIPineda #KSISwarmz pic.twitter.com/9l06aORYnl — FIGHTNIGHT (@oficialfolded) August 27, 2022

ALCARAZ PINEDA IS ON HIS WAY #KSI2Fights1Night is available around the world on DAZN & DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/aLKpxV4eXR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

Looking to close the show @KSI is MOMENTS away from his second fight #KSI2Fights1Night pic.twitter.com/2yuJIFiZch — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

For more on KSI vs. Pineda, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.

KSI vs PINEDA: Round 1

KSI going at him, shot to the back of the head and Pineda is down. They’re going to count it. Honestly, I think he was going down anyway, and the shot wasn’t purposely to the back of the head. Body shots and again Pineda down, and again Pineda complaining of a shot to the back of the head. And now he tries to fake his way into a third one but he didn’t get hurt with the body shot first so it doesn’t work. OK, now one that was kinda purposely to the back of the head in the clinch. Pineda is fucking horrible. Like, if you’ve seen 2-5 type boxers, you know this isn’t that rare, he does not know what he’s doing, just because you’ve had some pro fights doesn’t mean you’re good. You can get a license without being worth a damn anywhere. Pineda takes a knee? I don’t know we’re going on anyway.

This is legitimately the most embarrassing thing of the night.

KSI 10-6, even if that third thing wasn’t a knockdown, who cares, 10-6

KSI vs PINEDA: Round 2

Pineda has no interest in being here. Not throwing punches. Looks like he’s trying to find a way to complain any time KSI starts to throw a punch. Pineda down again. Back up again. There’s no reason to keep this going. It’s not even brutal, it’s just lame. On the bike, avoiding contact, one shot and Pineda goes down again. Stop the fight, referee. KSI doing push-ups during the count. And the referee will let it go on. Sure, whatever.

Pineda is legitimately the worst fighter on this show other than maybe Andy Warski. Body shot hurts Pineda but he hasn’t had anything come in after that he can pretend was to the back of the head so he doesn’t go down. Frankly I don’t think he’s being hurt as much as you’d think.

KSI 10-7, 20-13

KSI vs PINEDA: Round 3

Pineda down again, same deal. This is a farce. Uppercut and Pineda’s down again and once more complaining about a shot to the back of the head. Finally the referee stops it.

KSI TKO-3