Video: Slim Albaher sends FaZe Temperrr through the ropes with knockout at KSI boxing event

Oh wow! A big knockout for Slim Albaher against FaZe Temper. Fight was fairly close upto then. Fantastic.

Slim Albaher lived up to his “The Hitman” moniker on Saturday night.

Albaher fought fellow influencer FaZe Temperrr in the co-main event of KSI: 2 Fights, 1 Night event in London, and the YouTuber and boxer delivered one of the best highlights of the evening, knocking Temperrr out and through the ropes in the second round with a devastating right hook to claim the ICB light heavyweight world championship, a influencer boxing title.

Though Albaher and Temperrr made their name on YouTube, both men had some previous boxing experience before stepping into the ring on Saturday. Temperrr beat fellow influencer King Kenny in his boxing debut, while Albaher has knockout wins over influencers Fousey and 3bidaan

