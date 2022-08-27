Video: Salt Papi demolishes Andy Warski in just 29 seconds with brutal left hooks at KSI’s boxing event

KSI might be the main attraction for “Influencer Boxing” this weekend, but Salt Papi stole the show.

Salt Papi is an influencer who became famous for imitating the Turkish chef Salt Bae on Tik Tok, and on Saturday he faced fellow influencer Andy Warski in a three-round boxing match on the undercard of KSI’s KSI: 2 Fights, 1 Night event. Salt Papi didn’t need all three rounds though, flooring Warski with a beautiful uppercut-hook combination just a few seconds into the bout. Incredibly, Warski was able to get up from the knockdown, but the referee waved the bout off just 29 seconds into the fight.

This is Salt Papi’s second boxing win, having defeated Halal Ham by unanimous decision in March.

