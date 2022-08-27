KSI flattens Swarmz following two knockdowns in first of two fights

KSI made short work of his first of two opponents on Saturday as the YouTube star dispatched a rapper named Swarmz, who accepted the matchup on two weeks’ notice without any prior boxing experience — and it showed.

KSI spent the majority of the fight chasing Swarmz around the ring before landing the first of two knockdowns.

The second knockdown in the second round came with a left hand that planted Swarmz on the canvas and he wasn’t interested in getting back up again. The official stoppage came at 28 seconds in the second round with KSI scheduled to fight again in just a matter of hours.