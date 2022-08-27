BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling

MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship.

In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling.

Ferea captured the title with a unanimous decision victory over Britain Hart at Knucklemania 2 in February, while Starling gets her chance to capture gold on the heels of a three-fight win streak.

In addition, UFC veterans John Dodson and Ryan Benoit will battle it out in their BKFC debut appearances in the co-main event. The two-time UFC challenger’s brother Eric Dodson will also compete on the main card in his pro combat sports debut.

Check out BKFC 28 results below.

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET, BKFC app and FITE

Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling

John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit

Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Brad Kelly

Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith

Will Santiago vs. Jake Young

Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar

Joshua Morales vs. Tony Soto

Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson

Prelims, 9 p.m. ET, BKFC YouTube

Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson

Cassie Robb vs. Jayme Hinshaw

Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart