BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling

MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship.
In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling.
Ferea captured the title with a unanimous decision victory over Britain Hart at Knucklemania 2 in February, while Starling gets her chance to capture gold on the heels of a three-fight win streak.
In addition, UFC veterans John Dodson and Ryan Benoit will battle it out in their BKFC debut appearances in the co-main event. The two-time UFC challenger’s brother Eric Dodson will also compete on the main card in his pro combat sports debut.
Check out BKFC 28 results below.
Main Card, 10 p.m. ET, BKFC app and FITE
Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling
John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit
Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Brad Kelly
Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith
Will Santiago vs. Jake Young
Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar
Joshua Morales vs. Tony Soto
Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson
Prelims, 9 p.m. ET, BKFC YouTube
Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson
Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart
