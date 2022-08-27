Adriano Moraes gives first comments after brutal knockout loss to Demetrious Johnson, calls for trilogy fight

Adriano Moraes wants to settle the series for good.

The now former ONE Championship flyweight titleholder suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Demetrious Johnson on Friday night, losing his belt via a spectacular fourth-round knockout by the future UFC Hall of Famer to cap off ONE’s broadcast debut on Amazon Prime. The performance was pure revenge for Johnson — after Moraes became the first man to even knock out “Mighty Mouse” with his knee KO in their April 2021 first meeting, Johnson returned the favor with a highlight-reel knee knockout of his own.

Hours after the bout, Moraes issued his first comments on loss, stating that he was OK and congratulating Johnson for his win.

With the series now tied 1-1, Moraes also took the opportunity to called for a winner-takes-all rubber match to decide the rivalry for good.

All right !!! I’m okay! Congratulations to @MightyMouse and thank you for a great fight. It’s was honor share the circle again with you, see you in a trilogy match !! 1x1 — Adriano Moraes (@adrianomkmoraes) August 27, 2022

Johnson is widely considered to be the greatest flyweight to ever compete. With Friday’s win, he is now 4-1 in the ONE Championship cage.

Likewise, Moraes is one of the most decorated champions in ONE’s history. He is 11-4 in the promotion and has three separate reigns with the belt.

If the trilogy bout is made, it could become one of the biggest fights ever for the organization.