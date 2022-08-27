 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The UFC traded this man’: Pros react to Demetrious Johnson’s vicious revenge KO of Adriano Moraes

By MMA Fighting Newswire
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson is back? Nah, Demetrious Johnson never left.

At age 36, “Mighty Mouse” made a quite a statement on Friday night, blowing the doors off Adriano Moraes with a thunderous “Knockout of the Year” candidate to capture the ONE Championship flyweight title in the main event of the promotion’s debut on Amazon Prime.

It was sweet revenge for Johnson. After being handed the first knockout loss of his legendary career by a Moraes knee in April 2021, he returned the favor in highlight-reel fashion, downing the Brazilian with a two-shot combination that ended with a jumping knee as Moraes careening backwards into the fence. Watch video of the brutal knockout here.

As expected, the moment lit the MMA world afire and elicited plenty of response from Johnson’s fellow pros on social media. Check out reaction from former opponent Henry Cejudo, top UFC prospect Terrance McKinney, and many more below.

