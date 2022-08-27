‘The UFC traded this man’: Pros react to Demetrious Johnson’s vicious revenge KO of Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson is back? Nah, Demetrious Johnson never left.

At age 36, “Mighty Mouse” made a quite a statement on Friday night, blowing the doors off Adriano Moraes with a thunderous “Knockout of the Year” candidate to capture the ONE Championship flyweight title in the main event of the promotion’s debut on Amazon Prime.

It was sweet revenge for Johnson. After being handed the first knockout loss of his legendary career by a Moraes knee in April 2021, he returned the favor in highlight-reel fashion, downing the Brazilian with a two-shot combination that ended with a jumping knee as Moraes careening backwards into the fence. Watch video of the brutal knockout here.

As expected, the moment lit the MMA world afire and elicited plenty of response from Johnson’s fellow pros on social media. Check out reaction from former opponent Henry Cejudo, top UFC prospect Terrance McKinney, and many more below.

.@MightyMouse! This dude can't be anything less than a top-2 MMA fighter of ALL TIME! #ONEChampionship https://t.co/20aVC8DffU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 27, 2022

Mighty Mouse is still killin it — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 27, 2022

Mighty Mouse got his lic back — Brandon (@brandonroyval) August 27, 2022

Might mouse is basically fighting bantamweights now https://t.co/ltmhGodlpW — Brandon (@brandonroyval) August 27, 2022

Damn Mighty Mouse #ONEChampionship — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 27, 2022

Don't slips on DJ in the GOAT conversation ! https://t.co/VK0GLQbXTf — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) August 27, 2022

I called it! It was an incredible night of fights! Great first #ONEonPrimeVideo1 https://t.co/XaKszFRLjp — Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) August 27, 2022

DJ just threw a knee from hell. Looked sensational, despite being undersized. I could watch that guys technique all day and geek out over it in slow mo — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) August 27, 2022

The ufc traded this man for Ben Funk Askren. In retrospect, that was a mistake #ONEChampionship — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) August 27, 2022

This made me want to get up and train. https://t.co/Aq6oPdYYuC — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) August 27, 2022