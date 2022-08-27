Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship.
Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.
Catch the video highlights below.
@MightyMouse playing mind games!#ONEonPrimeVideo1 | #ONEChampionship— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 27, 2022
Watch live on @PrimeVideo https://t.co/CgbPo9u9AC
Watch live on PPV https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/TJmIzXHulk
DJ’s doing WORK from the bottom! @MightyMouse @PrimeVideo | #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/DPXOfvPD0g— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 27, 2022
Demetrious Johnson claims the ONE flyweight title with a walk-off knee KO #ONEonPrimeVideo1— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 27, 2022
(via @ONEChampionship) pic.twitter.com/Ro46dvdAKR
MIGHTY MOUSE!!!!!! Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO's Adriano Moraes!! pic.twitter.com/xGjnQiC3ex— Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 27, 2022
That’s our GOAT @MightyMouse @PrimeVideo | #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/8e5mb9mWyZ— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 27, 2022
Mission accomplished @MightyMouse @PrimeVideo | #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/4usFggBA12— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 27, 2022
For more on Johnson vs. Moraes 2, check out MMA Fighting’s recap of the action.
Widely considered to be the greatest flyweight to ever compete, Johnson (31-4-1) came out aggressive in his rematch against Moraes (20-4), pushing the pace in an effort to counteract his obvious size disadvantage against the 5-foot-8 Brazilian. He sliced open a wide cut above the former champion’s left eye with an elbow from bottom position midway through the first round, and despite spending much of the opening 10 minutes stuck underneath Moraes, “Mighty Mouse” continued to push the pace, seizing momentum in Round 3 with fast footwork and a steady diet of digging hooks which drained Moraes’ gas tank.
Once the fourth round hit, the finishing sequence was a thing of beauty. The 36-year-old legend blasted Moraes backward with a piston-fast counter right hand, then ended his night for good with a picture-perfect knee to the head as Moraes bounced off the fence.
The stoppage officially came at 3:50 of the fourth round, giving Johnson the distinction of becoming the first man to knock out Moraes.
