Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship.

Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.

Catch the video highlights below.

Demetrious Johnson claims the ONE flyweight title with a walk-off knee KO #ONEonPrimeVideo1



(via @ONEChampionship) pic.twitter.com/Ro46dvdAKR — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 27, 2022

MIGHTY MOUSE!!!!!! Demetrious Johnson gets his revenge and KO's Adriano Moraes!! pic.twitter.com/xGjnQiC3ex — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 27, 2022

